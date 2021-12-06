Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.62.

NYSE:TD opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

