TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) & Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Head-To-Head Review

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

This table compares TotalEnergies and Occidental Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $140.69 billion 0.90 -$7.24 billion $4.05 11.82 Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.67 -$14.83 billion ($1.22) -23.90

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Occidental Petroleum. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TotalEnergies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 6.04% 11.36% 4.54% Occidental Petroleum -1.51% 7.75% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TotalEnergies and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 1 6 9 0 2.50 Occidental Petroleum 2 4 12 1 2.63

TotalEnergies currently has a consensus price target of $57.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.30%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $35.16, indicating a potential upside of 20.57%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than TotalEnergies.

Dividends

TotalEnergies pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. TotalEnergies pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Occidental Petroleum pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats TotalEnergies on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment comprises integrated gas and low carbon electricity businesses. It also includes the upstream and midstream LNG activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes the activities of oil supply, trading and marine shipping. The Marketing & Services segment includes the global activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products. The company was founded on March 28, 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.