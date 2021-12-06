TotalEnergies’ (TTE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.83.

TTE opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.7843 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

