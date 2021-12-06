TotemFi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42,980.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $993,654.35 and $42,980.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.87 or 0.08258443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,476.96 or 1.00064305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00075846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002534 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

