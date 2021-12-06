TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.70

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

TPIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TPI Composites by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after buying an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,073,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in TPI Composites by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 282,904 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

