Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $195.08 Average PT from Analysts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 505.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 418.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

TT traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $193.54. 1,256,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.45 and its 200 day moving average is $187.60. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $137.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.