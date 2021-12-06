Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

TCLAF stock remained flat at $$14.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

