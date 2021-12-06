Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will post $651.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $672.10 million. Transocean reported sales of $690.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,341,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,723,734. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.