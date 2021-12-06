TRAXIA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $155,414.87 and approximately $39.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRAXIA has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00055666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.29 or 0.08535111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,882.10 or 0.99943663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00076861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002614 BTC.

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

