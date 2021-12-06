Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Richard Andrew Hope Sells 180,968 Shares

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 180,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total transaction of £1,990,648 ($2,600,794.36).

Treatt stock opened at GBX 1,145 ($14.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of £684.36 million and a PE ratio of 49.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,077.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,102.22. Treatt plc has a one year low of GBX 690 ($9.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.00. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

