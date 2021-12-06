TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.080-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $39.07. 7,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,919. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

