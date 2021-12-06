Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

TCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price objective on Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.93.

TSE:TCN traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.51. 401,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,543. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.48. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$10.85 and a twelve month high of C$18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The company had revenue of C$143.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,088.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

