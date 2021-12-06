Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.
TCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price objective on Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.93.
TSE:TCN traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.51. 401,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,543. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.48. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$10.85 and a twelve month high of C$18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28.
In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,088.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
