Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $345,009.14 and approximately $72,953.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

