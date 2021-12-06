Truist Boosts Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $26.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price increased by Truist from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRX. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.09.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $481,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

