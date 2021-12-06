Tutti Frutti (TFF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,667.00

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tutti Frutti has a market cap of $53,073.50 and approximately $4,667.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00037155 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007018 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

