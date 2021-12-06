UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PATH. Cowen lowered their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.41.

UiPath stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61. UiPath has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,776,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,357 shares of company stock worth $22,592,750. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

