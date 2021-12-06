Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $506.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $483.00 to $506.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Cowen cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.74. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

