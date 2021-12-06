United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Up 8%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $43.85. Approximately 655,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,331,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($8.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in United Airlines by 156.2% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after buying an additional 724,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 66.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after buying an additional 579,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $21,135,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

