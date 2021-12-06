United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $408,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

