United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $765,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

NLY stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.