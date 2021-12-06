United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $140.18 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $145.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

