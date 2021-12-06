United Bank Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Facebook by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 83,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.23 on Monday, hitting $315.07. The stock had a trading volume of 409,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,799,178. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.22 and its 200 day moving average is $345.25. The company has a market cap of $876.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

