United Bank Has $2.32 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,983 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 0.3% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $1,125,000. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 6,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.30. The company had a trading volume of 43,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.76. The company has a market capitalization of $267.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

