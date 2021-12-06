United Bank Has $986,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

United Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 28.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,245 shares of company stock valued at $33,797,801 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $516.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,846. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $296.92 and a one year high of $559.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $508.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.46.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.