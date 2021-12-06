United Bank Sells 714 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

United Bank lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.45. 78,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,273. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

