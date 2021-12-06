United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 443,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 198,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.43.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

