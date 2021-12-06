United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $22.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Rentals in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $22.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $22.54.

URI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $332.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.22 and its 200-day moving average is $341.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

