United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USM opened at $29.88 on Monday. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

