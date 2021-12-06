United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1,292.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $185.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $129.43 and a one year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $619,498.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,798 shares of company stock worth $10,028,750. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

