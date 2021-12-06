UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.100-$21.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $317 billion-$320 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.91 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.750-$18.900 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $488.82.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $455.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

