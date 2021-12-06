Urus Hits 24-Hour Volume of $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

