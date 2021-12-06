US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Update

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 14,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,464,000 after purchasing an additional 284,686 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 46.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,241 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,267 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,792,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,210,000 after acquiring an additional 523,639 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on USFD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.