Vai Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. Vai has a market capitalization of $60.37 million and approximately $566,964.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.71 or 0.08464191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,231.36 or 1.00477533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 66,856,804 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

