Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,779 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,540,000 after buying an additional 89,523 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $115.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

