Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,090 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for 1.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 19.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $114.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.79. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.08 and a 12-month high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.