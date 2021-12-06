Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 327 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.4% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 123,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,020 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $158.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $467.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.