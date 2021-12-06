Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,771 Shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Elmira Savings Bank were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elmira Savings Bank stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Elmira Savings Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

