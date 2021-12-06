Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September comprises about 1.2% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $2,421,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSEP traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,638. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

