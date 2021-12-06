Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January comprises about 2.3% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 69.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,898. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $42.34.

