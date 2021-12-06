Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 187,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.93. 384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,308. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

