Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 8.8% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 2.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 294,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 34.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 440.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BJAN traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $36.77. 782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,541. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

