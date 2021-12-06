VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Bought by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up 1.1% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 119,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

