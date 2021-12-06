Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

VXF traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.01. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,117. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $156.62 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

