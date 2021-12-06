Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.38 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.60.

