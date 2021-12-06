Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.53. The stock had a trading volume of 100,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,264. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

