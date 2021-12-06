Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Lowered by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 233.7% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

