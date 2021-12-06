Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 166.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 463,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of IVOV opened at $163.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.38. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.71 and a 12-month high of $176.31.

