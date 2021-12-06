Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $327.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $385.00 to $327.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.68.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $249.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $5,817,839 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.