Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 2,074 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,161 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

