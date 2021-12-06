Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,164 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 44,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock opened at $130.27 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $131.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.